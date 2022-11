epaselect epa10279159 An aerial view taken with a drone shows sewage water surrounding shelters of Syrian refugees at Kalbeet camp, north Idlib, 29 October 2022 (issued 01 November 2022).According to figures issued on 30 October by the Early Warning, Alert and Response Network (EWARN), that is surveilling and monitoring epidemiological diseases in affected areas outside the Syrian regime control, a total of four deaths, 216 positive samples and 4,970 suspected cases of cholera were reported in northwest Syria. The UNICEF in October warned that the epidemic in Syria has left over 20,000 suspected cases with acute watery diarrhoea and 75 cholera-associated deaths since its start. Reliance on unsafe water increases the risk of contracting the water-borne disease, the reports added. The UNICEF made an appeal for 40.5 million US dollars to expand its emergency cholera response in Syria and Lebanon alone, with an aim to support in health, water, hygiene and sanitation, risk communication and community engagement in the next three months. EPA/YAHYA NEMAH ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET