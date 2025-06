epa12158372 Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro speaks during swearing in ceremony of the XXV Constitutional Government held at Ajuda Palace, in Lisbon, Portugal, 05 June 2025. The AD coalition (PSD/CDS-PP), led by Luis Montenegro, won the legislative elections without an absolute majority, electing 91 deputies out of 230, of which 89 are from the PSD and two from the CDS-PP. Chega became the second largest parliamentary force with 60 MPs, followed by PS with 58, IL with nine, Livre with six, PCP with three and BE, PAN and JPP with one each. EPA/JOSE SENA GOULAO

Lusa