epa06401939 A handout photo made available by the Infanta Local Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (ILDRRMO) shows passengers of a sunken vessle are seen on a fishing boat during a rescue operation in the coastal town of Infanta, Quezon province, Philippines, 21 December 2017 (issued on 22 December 2017). According to news reports, at least four people have died and scores were missing after a ferry carrying 251 people capsized off the east coast of the Philippines. Philippine Coast Guard spokesperson Armand Balilo added that 166 people were rescued from the vessel, which had departed from the north of the central province of Quezon for the island of Polillo in the morning of 21 December. EPA/ILDRRMO HANDOUT BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES