A drawing on paper called "Pasolini Pieta" by French street artist Ernest Pignon-Ernest, dedicated to slain Italian film director Pier Paolo Pasolini, is seen at Via Caio Cestio in front of the Non-Catholic Cemetery in Rome on June 23, 2015. The poster pasted on the walls of many districts of Rome represents a Pasolini alive and dying, in an interpretation of the Pieta, in which the intellectual holds his own dead body. Pasolini was killed on November 2, 1975 near Rome. AFP PHOTO / ALBERTO PIZZOLI