epa10799465 Ryanair flight FR6951 to Manchester (Boeing 737-8200 MAX tail number 'EI-IHB') is taxiing on the first day of a two days of stike of Ryanair pilots employed in Belgium, at Brussels South Charleroi airport in Gosselies, Belgium, 14 August 2023. According to Brussels South Charleroi airport website, a total of 88 flights have been canceled for both 14 and 15 August at Brussels South Charleroi Airport, a significant hub for Ryanair in Europe where 16 airplanes are based, during a strike over pay and working conditions by Ryanair pilots in Belgium. This marks the third two-day strike by Belgian pilots this summer, affecting over 50,000 passengers. EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET

Lusa