epa03435087 (FILES) A file photograph dated 16 February 2006, showing a Joint Task Force members climbing to his guard tower post surrounded by triple rows of razor barbed wire that perimeter the security of Camp Delta, Guantanamo Naval Sation, Cuba. It was reported on 16 October 2012 that a US federal appeals court dismissed the conviction of Salim Ahmed Hamdan, a former driver of Osama bin Laden who has served a prison term for material support for terrorism. EPA/JOHN RILEY