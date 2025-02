epa11827797 Mexican actress Adriana Paz (L), French director Jacques Audiard (C), and Spanish actress Karla Sofia Gascon pose during a press conference for the film 'Emilia Perez' in Mexico City, Mexico, 15 January 2025. The cast of Emilia Perez, one of the favorites this award season, stated that the film was made with 'love and respect' for Mexico, where it has received criticism for how it portrays drug trafficking and the victims of disappearances. EPA/SASHENKA GUTIERREZ

Lusa