epa10642786 A handout photo made available by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Service shows Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (C-L) and US President Joe Biden (C-R) during a meeting, in Hiroshima, Japan, 21 May 2023, on the sidelines of the G7 Summit Leaders' Meeting. EPA/UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT -- MANDATORY CREDIT: UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Lusa