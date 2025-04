Last two escapees from Portuguese prison captured in Spain

epa11880543 A handout photo made available by the Spanish National Police on 07 February 2025 shows the arrest of fugitive prisoners Argentinian Rodolfo Jose Lohmann and British Mark Cameron Roscaleer in Alicante, eastern Spain. The last two of the five inmates that escaped from Portugal's Vale de Judeus prison in September 2024 have been captured in Alicante, Spain. EPA/Spanish National Police/Portuguese Judiciary Police / HANDOUT ATTENTION EDITORS: Image was blurred at source in accordance with national law.HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

créditos: Lusa