Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa (R), and portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa (L) during the XIV CPLP Conference in Sao Tome and Principe, 27th August 2023. The CPLP, which includes Angola, Brazil, Cape Verde, Guinea-Bissau, Equatorial Guinea, Mozambique, Portugal, São Tomé and Príncipe and Timor-Leste, holds the 14th Conference of Heads of State and Government, in São Tomé and Príncipe, under the motto "Youth and Sustainability". ESTELA SILVA/LUSA

