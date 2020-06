epa08395207 A South African man wears a mask made from a breakfast cereal box in Masiphumelele informal settlement, Cape Town, South Africa, 01 May 2020. South Africa has moved its total lockdown to a slightly less restricted level 4 lockdown part of a government risk adjusted strategy to try stem the spread of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 which causes the Covid-19 disease. In level 4 lockdown the wearing of masks outside is compulsory. EPA/NIC BOTHMA

