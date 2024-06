A person casts a ballot for Dutch general elections at a polling stations in The Hague on March 15, 2017. Millions of Dutch voters were going to the polls March 15 in key elections overshadowed by a blazing diplomatic row with Turkey, with all eyes on the fate of far-right MP Geert Wilders. Following last year's shock Brexit vote, and Donald Trump's victory in the US presidential polls, the Dutch general elections are seen as a litmus test of the strength of far-right and populist parties ahead of other ballots in Europe this year. / AFP PHOTO / JOHN THYS

