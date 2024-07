epa06856742 A man shows a t-shirt alluding to gay pride during the LGBTI march, in Medellin, Colombia, 01 July 2018. Gay parade marches are taking place at different places around the world to promote LGBTI rights and issues and condemn discrimination and violence toward lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex (LGBTI) people. EPA/LUIS EDUARDO NORIEGA A.

Lusa