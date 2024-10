Portuguese Socialist Party (PS) candidate Marta Temido celebrates at the Party electoral headquarters after winning the European elections in Lisbon, Portugal, 10 June 2024. The Portuguese Socialist Party (PS) was the most voted party, with 32.1% and eight MEPs, in today's European elections, ahead of the Democratic Alliance, which had 31.1% and seven seats. TIAGO PETINGA/LUSA

