epa11575638 A vessel with a crane removes parts of a helicopter that crashed on 30 August in the River Douro, near the town of Samodaes in Lamego, carrying six passengers, namely a pilot and a team of five soldiers from the Emergency Protection and Relief Unit (UEPS) returning from fighting a fire in the municipality of Baiao, in Lamego, Portugal, 31 August 2024. The pilot of the aircraft was rescued alive, with only minor injuries. So far, the bodies of four GNR soldiers have been located, while another man, aged between 29 and 45, is still missing, according to the officials. EPA/PAULA LIMA IMAGE TAKEN WITH A SMARTPHONE

Lusa