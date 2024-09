(COMBO) This combination of pictures created on September 10, 2024 shows (L) American singer and songwriter Taylor Swift performs on stage as part of her Eras Tour in Lisbon on May 24, 2024 and (R) US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris listens to former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speak during a presidential debate at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on September 10, 2024. Taylor Swift, a self-declared "childless cat lady," has endorsed Kamala Harris for president of the United States. The global megastar broke her silence on the current state of US politics September 10, 2024, voicing support for Harris over Donald Trump for the White House, and calling the Democratic candidate a "steady-handed, gifted leader." (Photo by ANDRE DIAS NOBRE and SAUL LOEB / AFP)

