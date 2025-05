epa05581107 An Indian paramilitary soldier looks from binoculars at the Entrepreneur Development Institute (EDI) building where suspected militants are holed up in Pampore, some 12 kilometers south of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 11 October 2016. The operation to flush-out militants holed up inside EDI building continued for the second day. An Indian Army soldier was injured on 10 October2016 during a gunfight with two to three militants holed up in the seven-floor hostel building of EDI on the banks of River Jhelum and near the strategic Srinagar-Jammu highway. The main building of EDI was damaged in a three-day fierce gun battle between troops and militants in February 2016, ending in the killing of nine persons including three Army soldiers, two paramilitary troopers, a civilian, and three militants. EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

