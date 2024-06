The president of the French far-right Front National party Marine Le Pen reacts after the announcement of the results of the first round of the regional election in the Nord Picardie region on November 6, 2015 in Henin-Beaumont. Marine Le Pen and her 25-year-old niece Marion Marechal-Le Pen broke the 40-percent mark in their respective regions, shattering previous records for the party. / AFP / DENIS CHARLET