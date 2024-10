Ricardo Espírito Santo (C-R), former chairman of the Espírito Santo Group (GES), arrives with his lawyer, Francisco Proença de Carvalho (C-L), for the trial in the BES/GES case at the Campus de Justiça in Lisbon, Portugal, 15 October 2024. The case has 30 defendants (23 people and seven companies), for a total of 361 offences. The most notorious defendant in this case is the former chairman of the Espírito Santo Group (GES) Ricardo Salgado, accused of 65 offences, including criminal association (one), qualified fraud (29), active corruption (12), money laundering (seven), document forgery (nine), infidelity (five) and market manipulation (two). ANDRÉ KOSTERS/LUSA

Lusa