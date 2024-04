epa08963301 Liberal Iniciative party presidential candidate, Tiago Mayan Goncalves, reacts to the results of the presidential elections, Porto, northern Portugal, 24 January 2021. More than 10 million voters were called to choose among the seven candidates for President of the Republic in an election in which abstention was the main adversary due to the covid-19 pandemic. According to reports, incumbent Portugal President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa is re-elected. EPA/ESTELA SILVA