epa10973649 A handout photo made available on 13 November 2023 by India's State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) shows a SDRF team during a rescue operation in Uttarakashi, India 13 November 2023. EPA/STATE DISASTER RESPONSE FORCE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Lusa