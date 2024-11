People walk past a banner with an AI (artificial intelligence) sign at the Frankfurt book fair on October 16, 2024, on the first day of the world's biggest book fair in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany. The Frankfurt Book Fair, in its 76th edition in the year 2024, runs from Wednesday, October 16, to Sunday, October 20, 2024. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP)

AFP, Mag