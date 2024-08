CERN's Large Hadron Collider gets an update

A handout photo made available by CERN on 02 March 2017, showing works in progress to upgrade the Compact Muon Solenoid or CMS that is part of CERN’s Large Hadron Collider. CERN officials said the upgrade, the first major upgrade of LHC, is used to replace a central component inside the Compact Muon Solenoid or CMS. Officials hope the upgrade, so-called pixel detector, will help them in gathering information on new particles.

créditos: epa05825339