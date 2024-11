A woman looks at the painting "The Feast of the Gods" by Dutch painter Jan van Bijlert (1603-1671) in Dijon, central-eastern France, on August 1, 2024. The mastermind of the ambitious Paris Olympics opening ceremony rejected criticism his boundary-breaking show had gone too far, saying it had created a "cloud of tolerance" and denying any reference to the Last Supper that angered the Church. Social media sleuths meanwhile suggested the sequence was inspired by the painting "The Feast of the Gods", by the 17th century Dutch master Jan Harmensz van Bijlert. (Photo by Loïc VENNIN / AFP)

AFP or licensors