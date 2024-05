A man jumps from a rock at the Recreio dos Bandeirantes beach amid a heat wave in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on March 17, 2024. A new heat wave is hitting Brazil, with record temperatures that drove residents of Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo on Sunday to pour onto beaches and parks. In western Rio, the wind chill touched 60.1 degrees Celsius on Saturday, a maximum since the Sistema Alerta Rio began making these measurements in 2014. (Photo by TERCIO TEIXEIRA / AFP)

