Maya Alter of Berkeley, CA watches as Apple employees demonstrate the new update for iMovie during the Macworld Expo 2009 in San Francisco, CA, Wednesday, January 7, 2009. Tens of thousands of Macintosh consumers as well as Apple engineers and developers attended the annual technology fair where new Mac-compatible products were showcased along with the release of Apple's latest computer gadgets and software updates. AFP PHOTO / Ryan ANSON

