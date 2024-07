(FILES) In this file photo taken on October 13, 2014 the shadow of Greenpeace's aircraft casts over the trees in the Amazon forest during an overflight by Greenpeace activists over areas of illegal exploitation of timber, as part of the second stage of the "The Amazon's Silent Crisis" report, in the state of Para, Brazil. - The Amazon, the world's biggest rainforest -the so-called "lungs of the Earth- in which humanity is counting on to inhale our pollution, is now emitting more carbon than it absorbs. The destruction has accelerated -especially in Brazil- where far-right President Jair Bolsonaro pushes to open protected lands and indigenous reservations to agribusiness and mining. (Photo by RAPHAEL ALVES / AFP)

AFP