epa06528929 A group of police officers stand guard in front of the entrance of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, on the day after a shooting, in Parkland, Florida, USA, 15 February 2018. The Florida high school shooting suspect Nikolas Jacob Cruz was arrested. He reportedly is an expelled student and now has been charged with seventeen counts of premeditated murder in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA

Lusa