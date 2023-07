(FILES) A dead fish is seen by the Guadiamar river on April 29, 1998 after a huge toxic waste spill in southern Spain seeped into ground water under Donana Park, one of Europe's wildlife reserves. The trial for the dumping of toxic sludge from the mine of the Swedish group Boliden in Aznalcollar opened on July 4, 2023 before the Spanish courts twenty-five years after this environmental disaster, one of the country’s worst. The 5.2 million cubic meters (182 million cubic feet) of highly acid water was released into the Guadiamar river 25 April when an upstream water treatment basin from an iron pyrites mine at Aznalcollar, near Sevilla, cracked after a soil bank gave way. (Photo by DOMINIQUE FAGET / AFP)

