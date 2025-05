epa06917333 A South African snorkler picks up a plastic bottle from the sea bed of the Indian Ocean off Millers Point in Cape Town, South Africa 29 July 2018. The initiative ' sea versus the beach ' clean up was organised by a collective of ocean environmental organisations and aimed at bringing awareness to ocean pollution particularily plastics that are currently in the ocean and have not yet washed up on beaches. Around one hundred participants took part and collected a large amount of waste mostly plastic from the ocean. All the waste collected was logged and recorded as part of an ongoing ocean monitoring programme. According to a report by the Wolrd Economic Forum (WEF) worldwide use of plastic has increased 20 fold in the past 50 years and it is expected to double again in the next 20 years. By 2050 it is estimated there will be more plastic n the ocean than fish. EPA/NIC BOTHMA

Lusa