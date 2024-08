epaselect epa11551519 Medical staff attend to a woman and her baby treated for mpox at the Munigi Health Centre in Munigi, Democratic Republic of Congo on August 16, 2024. The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) warned that Europe is likely to see more imported cases due to the virus’s spread in several African nations after the World Health Organization declared the spread of mpox in Africa as a global health emergency. Mpox belongs to the same family of viruses as smallpox but causes milder symptoms like fever, chills and body aches. EPA/MOISE KASEREKA

Lusa