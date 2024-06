epaselect epa04524191 A picture made available 11 December 2014 shows a male seahorse and it's brood pouch in an aquarium at the commercial breeding and research facility Seahorse World, in Beauty Point, Tasmania, Australia, 28 November 2014. Open also to tourists, the facility breeds thousands of tiny sea-horses for sale in pet shops and aquariums around the world. Seahorses swim upright, can change their colors, use their prehensile tails, very similar as how a monkey does, to hold onto objects, and the male is equipped with a pouch in which he carries and incubates the eggs and expels the tiny formed babies with contractions in the birth process. Seahorse natural habitats of sea grass beds and coral reefs are disappearing, endangering the future of the small horse shaped fish of the sea. EPA/BARBARA WALTON

