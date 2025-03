epa11692704 Residents inspect damaged vehicles piled up in the flood-hit municipality of Sedavi, in the province of Valencia, eastern Spain, 30 October 2024. The intense rainfall impacting the eastern part of the country resulted in at least 70 lives being lost in the province of Valencia and neighboring provinces due to the flooding. The State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) has issued red alerts for rainfall in multiple regions of the province of Valencia, caused by the severe storm DANA. EPA/BIEL ALINO

