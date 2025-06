KANANASKIS, CANADA - JUNE 16: Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer during a bilateral meeting with Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at the G7 summit leaders' on June 16, 2025 in Kananaskis, Canada. Keir Starmer is attending his first G7 leaders' summit, where issues on the table for discussion are the escalating conflict in the Middle East, as well as the failure to bring peace to Ukraine. Stefan Rousseau - Pool/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

