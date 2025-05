epa12053724 A boy covers himself from rain with an umbrella featuring Disney characters as he walks past US Army jeeps during the 'Convoy of Liberty' in Prague, Czech Republic, 25 April 2025. The Convoy of Liberty commemorates the liberation of the western part of the Czech Republic from Nazi oppression by the US Army at the end of World War II in April and May 1945. The convoy's route begins on the bank of Vltava river in Prague and traditionally makes its first stop in front of the US Embassy. EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

Lusa