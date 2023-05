This photograph taken on May 8, 2023 shows jewelry by Bulgari in display cases during a press preview of the "World of Heidi Horten" sales by Christie's auction house in Geneva. - Christie's launch the sale of hundreds of jewels that belonged to Austrian billionaire Heidi Horten, whose German businessman husband made his fortune under the Nazis. The whole collection has an estimated value of more than $150 million. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)

