epa11017645 United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks during a United Nations Security Council meeting called in response to the Secretary-General invoking Article 99 of the United Nations charter to address the humanitarian crisis being caused by conflict between Israel and Hamas in New York, New York, USA, 08 December 2023. Article 99 of the charter was last invoked at the UN in 1971 and is a way for the Secretary-General to bring attention to the Security Council about 'any matter which, in his opinion, may threaten the maintenance of international peace and security'. Thousands of Israelis and Palestinians have died since the militant group Hamas launched an attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, leading to Israeli strikes on the Palestinian enclave. EPA/JUSTIN LANE

Lusa