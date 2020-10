epa08765173 Medical personnel marks a test tube after taking swab samples for coronavirus testing from employee of the Ministry of Health, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, 22 October 2020. The headquarters of the Dominican Ministry of Health was intervened in a preventive manner in Santo Domingo, after it was reported 21 October that Minister Plutarco Arias has been tested positive for Covid-19. The Dominican Republic is currently registering a downward trend in the rate of Covid-19 infections, a disease that has caused the death of 2,206 people and infected 122,398 throughout the country, since March 2020. EPA/Orlando Barria

