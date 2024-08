epa11516582 US President Joe Biden speaks on a prisoner swap with Russia in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 01 August 2024. Russian American journalist Alsu Kurmasheva, the Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, former US Marine Paul Whelan and political dissident Vladimir Kara-Murza are being released as part of a deal with Russia in exchange for a Russian assassin convicted of murder in Germany and others imprisoned in the US and other countries. The exchange includes at least two dozen people, which is the biggest prisoner swap with the West since the Cold War. EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Lusa