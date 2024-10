People fight a fire in Raiz do Monte, Vila Pouca de Aguiar, September 19, 2024. Seven people died and around 120 were injured in the fires that have hit since Sunday, mainly in the North and Center regions of the country, in the districts of Aveiro, Porto , Vila Real, Braga, Viseu and Coimbra, and which destroyed dozens of houses and forced roads and highways to be cut. PEDRO SARMENTO COSTA/LUSA

Lusa