This combination of pictures created on July 26, 2024, shows and undated image obtained from the US Department of State of Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada Garcia (L), cofounder of the Sinaloa Cartel; and an undated image obtained from US Immigration and Customs Enforcement of Joaquin Guzman Lopez, a son of the cartel's other co-founder, Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman. US agents arrested Zambada and Guzman in Texas on July 25, 2024, the US Justice Department said, striking a major blow to one of the most powerful and violent criminal organizations in the world. The pair face "multiple charges in the United States for leading the Cartel's criminal operations, including its deadly fentanyl manufacturing and trafficking networks," US Attorney General Merrick Garland said. Handout / US State Department / US Immigration and Customs Enforcement / AFP

