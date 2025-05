Britain's King Charles III inspects an honor guard at the Senate of Canada Courtyard in Ottawa, Canada, May 27, 2025. King Charles III was given an enthusiastic welcome on May 26 by Canadians who turned out in droves to see their monarch on his historic visit to open parliament, as part of the pushback against US President Donald Trump's annexation threats. The 76-year-old king, who is Canada's head of state as part of the Commonwealth, was greeted at the airport by Prime Minister Mark Carney, who has invited him to give an address opening Canada's new legislature on May 27. (Photo by ANDREJ IVANOV / AFP)

