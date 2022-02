This photograph taken in January 1977, shows French biologist Francois Gros posing in Paris. - French biologist François Gros who has died at the age of 95, according to reports from 'Académie des Sciences' on February 20, 2022, was a professor at the Collège de France, perpetual secretary of the Académie des Sciences and a friend of François Mitterrand. He took part in all the adventures of modern biology, in particular the discovery of messenger RNA, recently popularised by anti-Covid vaccines. (Photo by AFP)

