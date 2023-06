epaselect epa10667464 A man wipes his eyes as he walks past burning tires near Cheikh Anta Diop University in Dakar, Senegal, 01 June 2023. Supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko clashed with police and gendarmerie forces after a criminal court sentenced Sonko to two years' imprisonment on a charges of ‘corrupting young people’, while acquitting him of rape. EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Lusa