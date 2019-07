Brazilian musician Joao Gilberto, 77, performs during his presentation late at night on August 24, 2008 at the Teatro Municipal in Rio de Janeiro. Joao Gilberto, considered the "father" of the Bossa Nova along with Tom Jobim and Vinicius de Moraes, is presenting a show to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Bossa Nova. AFP PHOTO/Ari Versiani (Photo by Ari Versiani / AFP)

Ari Versiani / AFP