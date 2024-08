(COMBO) This combination of pictures created on August 2, 2024, shows US Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington, DC on July 22, 2024, and Governor of Minnesota Tim Walz in Washington, DC, July 3, 2024. Harris named Walz as her running mate on August 6, 2024, US media reported, as the vice president prepares to take on Republican Donald Trump in November's US election. (Photo by Jim WATSON and Chris Kleponis / AFP)

AFP