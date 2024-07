Policemen manage the mourners as the deceased who died in a melee during a sermon, are brought to a hospital in Hathras in India's Uttar Pradesh state on July 2, 2024. Nearly 100 people were crushed to death in a stampede at a Hindu religious gathering in northern India on July 2, with many others injured, a senior government official said. (Photo by Pawan SHARMA / AFP)

