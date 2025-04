epa10894992 Indian President Droupadi Murmu pays tribute at Mahatma Gandhi's Raj Ghat memorial on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, in New Delhi, India, 02 October 2023. Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated annually across India on 02 October, to mark the birthday of Mahatma Gandhi. This year marks the 154th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, also known as the father of the Indian nation. EPA/HARISH TYAGI

Lusa