Portugal President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa announces the date for the third general election Portugal in just over three years as parliament rejected a motion of confidence, at Palacio de Belem, in Lisbon, 13 March 2025. Prime Minister Luis Montenegro presented the motion after the opposition questioned his integrity over the dealings of a consultancy firm he founded which is now run by his sons. JOSE SENA GOULAO/LUSA

Lusa