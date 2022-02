epa09717165 A handout photo made available by Quirinale Palace Press Office shows re-elected Italian President, Sergio Mattarella, talks on the occasion of the communication of the outcome of the vote for his election of the President of the Republic at the Quirinale Palace in Rome, Italy, 29 January 2022. Sergio Mattarella was re-elected on the eighth ballot of MPs, Senators and regional representatives after seven votes forced political parties to ask the outgoing head of state to rethink his retirement plans. Mattarella got 759 votes out of a total of 983 voters, compared to the 665 or 65.9percent he garnered in his first election in 2015. EPA/QUIRINALE PALACE PRESS OFFICE/PA HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

epa09717165